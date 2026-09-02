New house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.04 percent in August 2026

In August this year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 17,255/square meter ($2,545/sq.m.), up 0.15 percent month on month amid the launch of high-quality residential projects in some key cities, while rising by 2.04 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in August, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 12,527/square meter ($1,848/sq.m.), down 0.45 percent month on month, 0.01 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in July this year, while down 7.08 percent year on year, 0.6 percentage points slower compared to the decline recorded in the previous month.

In the new residential house segment, the launch of high-quality residential projects in key cities such as Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Tianjin in August sustained the structural upward trend in the month-on-month average new house prices of the 100 cities.

The construction sector's total share in China's steel consumption amounted to 49 percent in 2025, including steel usage in both real estate projects and infrastructure.

Looking forward, second-hand house transaction volumes in key cities are expected to maintain a certain level of activity, while policies such as "trade-in" schemes may further smooth the chain of housing replacement. In the short term, property prices are expected to fluctuate within a limited range. In addition, China has issued several policies, aiming to boost the real estate industry, which may exert a positive impact on the demand for long steel products.