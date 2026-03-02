Net profit increases sharply at Siderperu in 2025

The Peruvian steel producer Siderperu announced a net profit equivalent to $52.689 million in 2025, 28.8 percent more than the $40.895 million achieved in 2024.

Net sales increased by 5.3 percent to $686.458 million, production costs increased by 0.5 percent to $616.928 million, the gross profit increased by 20.0 percent to $85.839 million and the operational profit increased by 21.6 percent to $67.768 million.

According to the company, the improved results reflect chiefly higher steel volumes shipped during the year, despite a small decline in the average price of the product sold.

Controlled by the Brazilian Gerdau group, Siderperu has a production capacity of 750,000 metric tons (mt) per year.

$=PEN 3.36 (March 02)