NDRC: Steel prices in China to rise slightly in Oct amid still limited output

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 14:00:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The price monitoring center of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has stated that steel prices in the Chinese domestic market moved up in September this year amid improved demand during the traditional peak season and tight supply due to production restrictions and power supply limits.

In September, China’s crude steel output amounted to 73.75 million mt, down 21.2 percent year on year, while down 11.4 percent month on month, according to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Moreover, coke prices in China in September indicated big rises, bolstering steel prices from the cost side.

In order to make sure that China’s crude steel output in the full year of 2021 will see a year-on-year decline, some provinces will continue production cuts amid restrictions on energy consumption, which will exert a negative impact on steel output in October. According to the expectations of some analytical institutions, China’s crude steel output in October may be lower than 80 million mt, down 10 percent year on year. The expected decrease in steel output will provide solid support for steel prices.

However, declines in iron ore, coking coal and coke prices may weaken the support for steel prices.

In this context, the NDRC expects that steel prices in China in October may just rise slightly.