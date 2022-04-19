﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NDRC: China to continue to reduce crude steel output in 2022

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 11:42:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China will continue to reduce its crude steel output in 2022, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

In addition, as regards development of steel production, the Chinese government will distinguish among regions, avoiding the “one size fits all” policy, for instance, reducing crude steel output in key regions, including Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Province and the surrounding areas, the Yangtze River Delta area, and the provinces of Shanxi and Shaanxi.

Moreover, China will reduce the output of crude steel at steel enterprises with poor environmental protection performances, high energy consumption, and relatively backward technology and equipment.

China’s overall target is to achieve a year-on-year decline in crude steel output in 2022, the NDRC stated.


Tags: China Far East steelmaking 

Similar articles

19 Apr

China’s coal output rises by 10.3 percent in January-March
18 Apr

Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 2.4 percent in Jan-Mar
18 Apr

Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage rises in Q1 from Q4
18 Apr

China’s crude steel output decreases by 10.5 percent in Q1
15 Apr

SGIS Songshan expects its net profit to fall by 73.07-78.6 percent in Q1
15 Apr

China’s Angang and Bengang raise their prices for auto steel
15 Apr

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit to rise by 155-185 percent in Q1
15 Apr

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.5 percent in early April
14 Apr

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.96% in early Apr, stocks down 1.1%
14 Apr

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 1.99 percent