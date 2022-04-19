NDRC: China to continue to reduce crude steel output in 2022

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 11:42:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China will continue to reduce its crude steel output in 2022, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

In addition, as regards development of steel production, the Chinese government will distinguish among regions, avoiding the “one size fits all” policy, for instance, reducing crude steel output in key regions, including Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Province and the surrounding areas, the Yangtze River Delta area, and the provinces of Shanxi and Shaanxi.

Moreover, China will reduce the output of crude steel at steel enterprises with poor environmental protection performances, high energy consumption, and relatively backward technology and equipment.

China’s overall target is to achieve a year-on-year decline in crude steel output in 2022, the NDRC stated.