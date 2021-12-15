﻿
NDRC and MIIT: China to increase effective supply of raw materials

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:48:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) have issued a notice regarding the implementation plan for invigorating industrial economic operations and promoting high-quality industrial development, stating that China will closely monitor the supply and demand of raw materials and their price changes.

They added that China will increase the effective supply of raw materials and flexibly use state reserves to regulate the market, aiming to curb speculation in the market.


