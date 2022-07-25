﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 5.8 percent in mid-July

Monday, 25 July 2022 12:08:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-July (July 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 242.1/mt ($35.9/mt) or 5.8 percent to RMB 3,935.9/mt ($583/mt), compared to prices in early July (July 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on July 24. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 5.2 percent, 5.5 percent, 8.1 percent, 4.4 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, all compared to early July.

 $1 = RMB 6.7543


