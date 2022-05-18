NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up slightly in Apr

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 10:20:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities indicated a slight rise of 0.2 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage point slower than the increase recorded in March, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in April saw a year-on-year decline of 1.0 percent, 0.8 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in March. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in April saw a year-on-year decrease of 2.5 percent, 0.6 percentage points faster than the decrease in March.