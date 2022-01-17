﻿
NBS: New house prices in China’s first-tier cities down slightly in Dec from Nov

Monday, 17 January 2022 12:18:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In December last year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities indicated slight declines month on month, following the stable trend recorded in November, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in December saw a year-on-year rise of 1.5 percent, 0.5 percentage points slower compared to the rise recorded in November. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in December shifted from a rise of 0.5 percent in November to a stable trend in December.


