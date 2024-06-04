﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.2 percent in late May

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 10:27:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late May (May 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 44.9/mt ($6.3/mt) or 1.2 percent to RMB 3,744.6/mt ($527/mt), compared to the price in mid-May (May 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 1.3 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.9 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-May.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

