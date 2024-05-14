NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.0 percent in early May

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 10:05:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early May (May 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 35.7/mt ($5.0/mt) or 1.0 percent to RMB 3,715.4/mt ($523/mt), compared to the price in late April (April 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angles increased by 1.0 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, though the average price of hot rolled coil (HRC) declined by 0.2 percent, all compared to late April.