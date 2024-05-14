﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.0 percent in early May

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 10:05:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early May (May 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 35.7/mt ($5.0/mt) or 1.0 percent to RMB 3,715.4/mt ($523/mt), compared to the price in late April (April 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angles increased by 1.0 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, though the average price of hot rolled coil (HRC) declined by 0.2 percent, all compared to late April.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-China stainless steel prices stable despite softer nickel prices

14 May | Flats and Slab

Fitch Ratings: China to ramp up steel output in Q2

14 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.7% in early May

14 May | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate market stable, but mood slightly more negative

13 May | Flats and Slab

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 20, 2024

13 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese longs prices fall, outlook still not bullish despite ultra-long special bonds announcement

13 May | Longs and Billet

China's steel industry PPI down 5.9 percent in January-April

13 May | Steel News

Shagang Group raises local rebar prices by $7/mt for mid-May

13 May | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic PPGI prices increase, mood negative amid drop in HRC futures

10 May | Flats and Slab

Chinese HDG exporters keep prices stable, but mood improves locally

09 May | Flats and Slab