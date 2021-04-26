﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.6 percent in mid-April

Monday, 26 April 2021 11:59:00 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-April (April 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 27.6/mt ($4.25/mt) or 0.6 percent to RMB 5,020.9/mt ($773/mt), compared to prices in early April (April 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 1.1 percent, 0.5 percent, 2.1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, though the price of hot rolled coil (HRC) decreased by 0.3 percent, all compared to early April. 


Tags: Far East  China  longs  rebar  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Apr

Local Chinese longs prices surge amid stronger demand, bigger output cuts
23  Apr

CISA mills’ daily steel output keep going up in mid-April
22  Apr

China’s rebar production rises by 18.9 percent in March
16  Apr

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.6 percent in early April
12  Apr

Shagang Group raises local rebar prices by $30/mt for mid-April