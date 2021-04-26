NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.6 percent in mid-April

Monday, 26 April 2021 11:59:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In mid-April (April 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 27.6/mt ($4.25/mt) or 0.6 percent to RMB 5,020.9/mt ($773/mt), compared to prices in early April (April 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 1.1 percent, 0.5 percent, 2.1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, though the price of hot rolled coil (HRC) decreased by 0.3 percent, all compared to early April.