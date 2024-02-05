NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.5 percent in late January

Monday, 05 February 2024 10:59:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In late January (January 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 19.4/mt ($2.7/mt) or 0.5 percent to RMB 3,925.1/mt ($553/mt), compared to the price in mid-January (January 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 0.4 percent, 1.0 percent, 0.6 percent, 1.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-January.