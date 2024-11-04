 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 4.7% in late October

Monday, 04 November 2024 09:39:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late October this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 174.9/mt ($24.5/mt) or 4.7 percent to RMB 3,530.5/mt ($496/mt), compared to the price in mid-October (October 11-20), as announced by Chinas National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 5.0 percent, 2.6 percent, 2.2 percent, 1.9 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-October.

$1 = RMB 7.1203


