NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.9 percent in early August

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 09:21:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early August this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 64/mt ($9/mt) or 1.9 percent to RMB 3,228.1/mt ($452/mt), compared to the price in late July (July 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.7 percent, 2.4 percent, 2.7 percent, 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, all compared to late July.


