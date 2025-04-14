NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.4% in early April

In early April (April 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 46.2/mt ($6.4/mt) or 1.4 percent to RMB 3,193.5/mt ($443.5/mt), compared to the price in late March (March 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.6 percent, 1.4 percent, 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of medium plate rose by 0.4 percent, all compared to late March.