NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.2 percent in mid-January

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 10:26:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-January (January 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 45.9/mt ($6.5/mt) or 1.2 percent to RMB 3,905.7/mt ($550/mt), compared to the price in early January (January 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles declined by 0.9 percent, 0.3 percent, 1.0 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipe rose by 0.2 percent, all compared to early January.

$1 = RMB 7.1053


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

