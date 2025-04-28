NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.9% in mid-April

In mid-April (April 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 27.7/mt ($3.8/mt) or 0.9 percent to RMB 3,165.8/mt ($440.0/mt), compared to the price in early April (April 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.9 percent, 1.2 percent, 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of medium plate remained stable, all compared to early April.