﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in mid-May

Monday, 27 May 2024 10:05:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-May (May 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 15.7/mt ($2.2/mt) or 0.4 percent to RMB 3,699.7/mt ($521/mt), compared to the price in early May (May 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, though the average price of seamless steel pipes rose by 0.2 percent, all compared to early May.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.6% in mid-May

28 May | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable, demand fails to improve

27 May | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese steel section prices rise amid higher billet prices, lower output

27 May | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices stay in limited range as some optimism remains, but demand concerns emerge

27 May | Longs and Billet

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 22, 2024

27 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese steel enterprises record gross loss of RMB 22.2 billion in Jan-Apr

27 May | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices edge up amid higher HRC futures

24 May | Flats and Slab

Local spot and futures coke prices in China move in different directions, bearishness prevails

24 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.81% in mid-May, inventory up 3.36%

24 May | Steel News

Iron ore price rebounds this week, exceeds $120/mt CFR, but down today

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials