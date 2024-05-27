NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in mid-May

Monday, 27 May 2024 10:05:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In mid-May (May 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 15.7/mt ($2.2/mt) or 0.4 percent to RMB 3,699.7/mt ($521/mt), compared to the price in early May (May 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, though the average price of seamless steel pipes rose by 0.2 percent, all compared to early May.