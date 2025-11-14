NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.1 percent in early November 2025
Friday, 14 November 2025 10:01:06 (GMT+3)
Shanghai
In early November (November 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 3.8/mt ($0.5/mt) or 0.1 percent to RMB 3,118.5/mt ($439/mt), compared to the price in late October (October 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and seamless steel pipes decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, while the average price of angles rose by 0.2 percent, all compared to late October.