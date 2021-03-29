Nanjing Steel’s net profit to rise by 95.11-101.61 percent in Q1

Monday, 29 March 2021 13:58:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Nanjing Steel) has issued a financial forecast report, predicting that its net profit owned by shareholders of the listed company in the first quarter of the current year will increase to RMB 900-930 million ($137.6-142.2 million), up by RMB 439-469 million ($67.1-71.7 million) or 95.11-101.61 percent year on year.

Most Recent Related Articles

CAAM: China’s auto vehicle output up 1.2-fold in Mar 1-20

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 20.3% in January-February

China’s shipbuilding output and orders rise sharply in Jan-Feb

TISCO plans to produce 15.05 million mt of crude steel in 2021