Nanjing Steel’s net profit to rise by 95.11-101.61 percent in Q1

Monday, 29 March 2021 13:58:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Nanjing Steel) has issued a financial forecast report, predicting that its net profit owned by shareholders of the listed company in the first quarter of the current year will increase to RMB 900-930 million ($137.6-142.2 million), up by RMB 439-469 million ($67.1-71.7 million) or 95.11-101.61 percent year on year.


