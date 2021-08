Nanjing Steel Group to carry out maintenance on bar production line

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 13:42:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Jiangsu-based Nanjing Iron and Steel Group, one of China’s leading steelmakers, has announced that it plans to carry out maintenance works at its bar production line in mid-August, which will last for around 15 days and will reduce output of rebar by 40,000 mt in the given period.

