﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mountain range could be declared heritage site and halt iron ore project in Brazil

Monday, 13 June 2022 23:32:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The House of Representatives of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has started to evaluate the inclusion of Serra do Curral, a mountain range surrounding the capital city of Belo Horizonte, in the list of heritage sites of the state.

If approved, the inclusion will mean the cancelation of the Taquaril iron ore project, currently being developed by Taquaril Mineração SA (Tamisa), destined to produce a total of 31 million mt of iron ore over the next 13 years, at the cost of the deforestation of 41 hectares of native vegetation

According to the group of representatives in favor of the inclusion, Serra do Curral is the most representative geographic mark of Belo Horizonte, not only for aesthetical reasons, but also for its fauna, flora, and other resources, including the supply of water to the city.

The group added that Serra do Curral is already the object of protection by federal and municipal law, but these acts of legislation were not sufficient to ensure its conservation.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian civil construction sector forms third group to import rebar from Turkey

13 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply

13 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Biden accepts talks about reduction of barriers to US slab imports from Brazil

10 Jun | Steel News

Anglo American unveils association with Brazilian port to save water

10 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs express increased confidence in the economy

10 Jun | Steel News

Offers remain stable for Brazilian rebar exports to South American countries

09 Jun | Longs and Billet

Bolsonaro will ask Biden to reduce barriers on Brazilian slab exports to the US

09 Jun | Steel News

Fitch upgrades ratings for Brazil’s Gerdau, outlook remains stable

09 Jun | Steel News

Danieli to revamp Aperam’s Steckel mill plant in Brazil

09 Jun | Steel News

All areas of Brazil’s CSN operating at full pace

08 Jun | Steel News