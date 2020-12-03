MOT approves pilot plans for building strong transportation networks in China

Thursday, 03 December 2020 14:20:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT) has announced its approval of several pilot plans for building strong transportation networks submitted by Shanghai, Guangdong Province, Fujian Province, Jiangxi Province and Anhui Province, signaling that China will accelerate a series of key infrastructure construction projects.

For instance, Anhui’s pilot plan stated that it will build a transportation infrastructure network to connect trunk highways with its scenic tourism area.

In addition to promoting the construction of traditional transportation investment projects, the construction of new transportation infrastructure will also be accelerated, e.g., Jiangxi’s plan focuses on the building of a green and efficient urban distribution system, encouraging the development of smart delivery facilities, and steadily pushing forward the construction of a big data center in Ganzhou city. Meanwhile, Fujian Province is focusing on building a freight industry cluster to foster a series of quality network freight enterprises, which will play a key role in the clothing, shoemaking, construction materials and iron ore processing sectors, with the aim of achieving integrated development of advanced manufacturing and modern service industries.