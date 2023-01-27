﻿
Most industrial sectors now show pessimism in Brazil

Friday, 27 January 2023 22:38:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to a survey by the industrial association CNI, representatives of 19 out of 29 industrial sectors in Brazil are showing pessimism in relation to the country’s economy in January 2023. It is the first time since July 2020 that a majority of the industrial sectors express pessimism.

This compares to 10 out of 19 that were showing pessimism during similar survey in December 2022.

According to CNI, the pessimistic mood affects companies in all the regions in Brazil, regardless of being small, medium or large companies.

The sectors showing the highest levels of pessimism are those of computer and electronic equipment, products of plastics, products of wood and machinery and equipment.

The sectors showing higher levels of optimism are pharmaceutical products, maintenance, repair and set-up of machinery and equipment, infrastructure works and mining of non-metallic minerals.

The survey was developed between January 3-13, 2023, covering representatives of 2,048 companies.


Tags: Brazil South America 

