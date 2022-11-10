Moody’s: Steel demand in India remains strong compared to EU and US

Thursday, 10 November 2022 12:13:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

International credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Services has stated that steel demand in India remains strong compared to other regions such as the EU and the US, according to a media report by Reuters.

India’s finished steel consumption in the April-October period this year increased by 11.4 percent year on year to 65.5 million mt. Over the next 12-15 months, domestic steel consumption in India is expected to grow by a high single-digit rate, supported by infrastructure investments ahead of the country’s national elections in 2024.

Meanwhile, according to Moody’s, major Indian steelmakers’ profitability was affected negatively in the July-September period due to lower steel prices, the global slowdown and export taxes. India’s steel exports decreased by more than 50 percent in the April-October period.