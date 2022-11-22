﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on Nov 7-13 

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 10:40:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 7-13 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.  

In the given period, the average price of rebar remained stable, while the average prices of high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip rose by 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, week on week, respectively.  

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal moved sideways, while the average prices of thermal coal and coking coal decreased by 0.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, week on week. 

 

 

 


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

