MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly during Dec 11-17

Thursday, 21 December 2023 10:37:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the December 11-17 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, all the average prices of common steel plate, hot-rolled steel strip and steel channel rose by 0.8 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal decreased by 1.4 percent, while prices of thermal coal increased by 0.1 percent, though prices of coking coal remained stable, respectively, week on week.