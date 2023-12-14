MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during Dec 4-10

Thursday, 14 December 2023 10:12:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the December 4-10 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China increased slightly.

In the given period, all the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and welded steel pipe rose by 0.3 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, coking coal and thermal coal increased by 0.4 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, week on week.