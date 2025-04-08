 |  Login 
MOC: China to resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its rights and interests if US hikes tariffs further

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 09:49:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

A spokesman for China’s Ministry of Commerce has stated that China noted that on April 7 the United States threatened to further increase tariffs on China by another 50 percent, which China firmly opposes, adding that, if the US escalates its tariff measures, China will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its rights and interests.

The spokesman said that the imposition of the so-called “reciprocal tariffs” on China implemented by the US is groundless and a typical unilateral bullying practice, and the countermeasures that China has taken to safeguard its own sovereignty, security and development interests and to maintain the normal international trade order are entirely justified. The threat by the US to escalate tariffs against China adds insult to injury and once again exposes the blackmail nature of the US, which China will never accept. If the U.S. is bent on having its own way, China will certainly follow it to the end, the spokesman said.

He added that China reiterates that there are no winners in a trade war and that protectionism has no way out, that pressure and threats are not the right way to deal with China, which urges the US to immediately correct its wrong practices, cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China, stop its economic and trade suppression on China, and properly resolve its differences with China on the basis of mutual respect and through equal dialogues.


