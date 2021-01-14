MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly last week

Thursday, 14 January 2021 12:29:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (January 4-10) the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given week, the average prices of rebar, steel channel, high-speed wire rod and steel plate rose by 0.6 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

On January 11, Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, kept its offer prices for high-speed wire rod and bar-in-coil stable, though it raised its price for rebar by RMB 50/mt ($8/mt), for the January 11-20 period.