MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate within a limited range on Aug 8-14

Monday, 22 August 2022 12:22:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 8-14 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of welded steel pipe and hot rolled steel strip rose by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, week on week, while of high-speed wire rod edged down by 0.2 percent.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal in China declined by 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, though of coking coal rose by 0.9 percent, respectively, week on week.


