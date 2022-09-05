﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly on August 22-28

Monday, 05 September 2022 11:12:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 22-28 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, hot rolled steel strip and welded steel pipe all declined by 0.2 percent, week on week.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal declined by 0.1 percent, while average prices of thermal coal and coking coal in China rose by 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, week on week.


