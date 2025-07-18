 |  Login 
MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in July 7-13, 2025

Friday, 18 July 2025 09:24:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 7-13 period this year the average finished steel prices in China have edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, hot-rolled steel strip and rebar, increased by 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal rose by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.  


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

