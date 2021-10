Wednesday, 20 October 2021 12:10:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (October 11-17) the overall average finished steel price in China decreased slightly.

In the given week, the average prices of steel channels remained stable compared to previous week, while average prices of rebar and high-speed wire rod declined by 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent week on week, respectively.