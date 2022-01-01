﻿
English
 | Login 
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down on July 18-24

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, steel channels and welded steel pipes moved down by 2.4 ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.