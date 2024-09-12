MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down during Sept 2-8

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 2-8 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, welded steel pipe and steel channels decreased by 1.3 percent, 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal rose by 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal declined by 0.1 percent, week on week.

$1 = RMB 7.1214