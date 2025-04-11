MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 31-Apr 6

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 31-April 6 period this year the average finished steel prices in China indicated slight declines.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and welded steel pipe decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal declined by 2.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.