MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 18-24

Thursday, 28 March 2024 10:26:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 18-24 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar and medium steel plate decreased by 1.2 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.9 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, coking coal and thermal coal decreased by 3.3 percent, 2.6 percent and 2.5 percent, week on week, respectively.