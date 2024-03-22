﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 11-17

Friday, 22 March 2024 11:07:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 11-17 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and medium steel plate decreased by 2.7 percent, 2.4 percent and 1.5 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 1.2 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.5 percent, week on week, respectively.


Tags: Raw Mat Longs Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – March 22, 2024 

22 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – March 21, 2024 

21 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – March 20, 2024 

20 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – March 19, 2024 

19 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – March 18, 2024 

18 Mar | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during March 4-10

18 Mar | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 15, 2024

15 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 14, 2024

14 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 13, 2024

13 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – March 12, 2024 

12 Mar | Longs and Billet