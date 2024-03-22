MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 11-17

Friday, 22 March 2024 11:07:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 11-17 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and medium steel plate decreased by 2.7 percent, 2.4 percent and 1.5 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 1.2 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.5 percent, week on week, respectively.