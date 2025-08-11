MOC: Average rebar prices in China down 0.4 percent in July 28-August 4

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 28-August 4 period this year the average finished steel prices in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip and rebar decreased by 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, while the average price of steel channels increased by 0.8 percent, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal rose by 1.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, week on week.

$1 = RMB 7.1405