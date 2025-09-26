MOC: Average hot rolled strip price in China up 0.2 percent in Sept 15-21, 2025

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 15-21 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar and hot rolled steel strip increased by 0.6 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of coking coal decreased by 0.1 percent, the average price of thermal coal rose by 0.4 percent, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, week on week.