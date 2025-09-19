 |  Login 
MOC: Average hot rolled strip price in China up 0.1 percent in Sept 8-14 2025

Friday, 19 September 2025 09:40:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 8-14 period this year the average finished steel price in China moved sideways.

In the given period, the average prices of common medium steel plate, hot rolled steel strip and steel channel all increased by 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal decreased by 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, week on week.  


Tags: Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

