﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MMX to sell Corumbá iron ore mine

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:00:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A Brazilian court has ordered a new evaluation of MMX’s Corumbá mine, which will be used in a potential sale of the asset, SteelOrbis has learned.

According to a court document obtained by SteelOrbis, the asset evaluation will establish a price for MMX’s Corumbá iron ore mine, which will likely be sold. MMX, which was under bankrupt protection, had its bankrupt protection plan denied. As such, the company is technically bankrupt, but the bankruptcy process was halted and is expected to resume in court in 2021.

According to a media report from Valor, MMX has some BRL 600 million in debt ($113.6 million).


Tags: iron ore  Brazil  South America  M&A  mining  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Nov

Vale increases Laranjeiras dam risk to level 2 out of 3
12  Nov

Brazilian audit court allows concession of railway section that will transport iron ore
10  Nov

Vale not overloading the market with iron ore supply
04  Nov

Vale on track to stabilize iron ore output
03  Nov

Brazilian mining companies to spend $2.2 billion to decommission dams