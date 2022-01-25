MMK’s Mill 2500 achieves annual HRC output record in 2021

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 16:00:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker MMK has announced that in 2021 it produced 4.17 million mt of hot rolled coil at its hot rolling mill 2500, which is the highest annual production volume from the mill in the past 30 years. The increase in production was due to the comprehensive reconstruction completed in 2020. The large-scale reconstruction of mill 2500 resulted in the expansion of the product size and grade range at the mill. The quality of manufactured products has significantly improved, and the annual production capacity of the unit has increased to 5.2 million mt of rolled metal.

In addition, the first stage of modernization of the continuous casting machine (CCM) No. 5 with an annual capacity of about 1.5 million mt of billet at the electric steelmaking shop has been completed. With the modernization, it has become possible to reduce the duration of long scheduled preventive maintenance works and to increase the productivity of the unit.