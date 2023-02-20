MMK Metalurji to gradually restore operations after earthquakes

Monday, 20 February 2023 15:42:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based MMK Metalurji, a subsidiary of Russian flat steel producer MMK, has been resuming normal operations following the devastating earthquakes which hit southeastern Turkey on February 6. The company reported that the necessary inspection works were handled by a team of specialists and that the mill located in Dortyol has not been seriously damaged.

According to the official statement, MMK will follow the several stages of its plan to restore production. First, it will start the pickling line and a reversing mill so that the metal supply to coated lines in Dilovasi is secured. At the same time, there will be works targeted at additional strengthening of the asset’s buildings and the preparation of the other facilities for resumption of operations. In addition, MMK’s seaport has been functioning in regular mode for a week now.

The company is still taking care of humanitarian issues and its asset in Iskenderun is a temporary home for a number of its workers with the plan to relocate them to new residential units which are expected to be built by MMK Metalurji.