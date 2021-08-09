MMK Metalürji launches HR plant, achieves record HDG output in July

Monday, 09 August 2021 17:58:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has announced that its Turkey-based subsidiary MMK Metalürji’s electric steelmaking shop designed for the production of HRC in Iskenderun has resumed operations and has begun its planned ramp-up to full capacity. In July this year, MMK Metalürji started hot testing of the electric steelmaking shop, which was halted in 2012 due to unfavorable economic conditions in the Turkish market. In less than a month of hot line operation in Iskenderun, 5,800 mt of rolled products were produced.

According to the company’s statement, in 2021 a total production volume of 200,000-260,000 mt of hot rolled steel is planned, with the plant due to reach full capacity in 2022.

In addition, MMK Metalürji set a record monthly production volume of HDG in July, reaching 86,400 mt of premium-class finished products. In particular, 45,219 mt of HDG were produced in Iskenderun and 41,221 mt of HDG was produced in Istanbul. The previous record had been set in January this year with 78,613 mt of HDG.