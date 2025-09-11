Mitsui and Itochu acquire interest in the iron ore deposit in Australia

Ministers North is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, which is one of the world’s richest iron ore hubs. Since the 1960s, Mitsui has been engaged in iron ore projects in this region. The site is located close to existing mines, railways, and port facilities that are already jointly operated by Mitsui, BHP, and Itochu. This proximity is expected to reduce development costs, enable seamless integration with current operations, and ensure that the mine operates at a highly competitive cost level.