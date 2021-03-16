Mining investments in Peru decline 11.7 percent in January

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 00:59:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru decreased 11.7 percent in January, year-over-year, according to data released by the ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Minem said investments in the Peruvian mining sector reached $275 million in January this year, down from $311 million the same month of 2020.

Mining investments in the beneficiation plant and mining equipment in January dropped 17 percent, and 63.8 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

Investments in exploration fell another 18.1 percent, year-over-year, while investments in infrastructure declined 22.1 percent, year-over-year.