Minas Gerais expects deal with Samarco over Mariana by early 2022

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 21:49:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The governor of Minas Gerais state, Romeu Zema, has unveiled a potential timeline for the state and Samarco to reach a settlement over the Mariana dam disaster. Zema said a deal might take place in early 2022, without citing a specific date.

The governor said the deal would be the “biggest deal on earth,” adding that discussions with Vale commenced in February this year. Vale owns a 50 percent stake at the local pellet producer, while BHP Billiton owns another 50 percent stake.

Discussions over a potential deal have also involved the Brazilian government and state prosecutors. As reported by SteelOrbis, the state of Minas Gerais expects to reach a BRL 100 billion ($18.1 billion) settlement with Vale, BHP Billiton and Samarco over the November 2015 Mariana dam disaster, which killed 19 people and halted operations at Samarco.

As reported by SteelOrbis, all the involved parties were first expected to reach an agreement in 120 days, counted retroactively from June 22, 2021. This means this potential agreement might be delayed in one or more months, in case all parties extend their decision for late January or later.