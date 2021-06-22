﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MIIT: Chinese downstream industries hit by rapid raw material price rises

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 15:02:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Wang Jiangping, deputy minister at China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), presided over a symposium on June 21 in Beijing regarding industrial economy operations for some provinces and cities in China in the first half of this year.

Mr. Wang stressed that the rapid growth in raw material prices has exerted a negative impact on downstream industries and on small and medium-sized enterprises. Accordingly, he urged market players, including steelmakers, raw material suppliers and others, to pay attention to the rapid rises in raw material prices.


Tags: China  steelmaking  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Jun

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week
07  Jun

China’s steel exports decline by 33.9 percent in May from April
07  Jun

Rizhao Steel to build 7.5 million mt BF under new capacity swap program
31  May

Fu’an of Ningde to build 7 million mt of stainless steel production base
31  May

CISA: 620 million mt of crude steel capacity switching to ultra-low emissions