MIIT: Chinese downstream industries hit by rapid raw material price rises

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 15:02:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Wang Jiangping, deputy minister at China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), presided over a symposium on June 21 in Beijing regarding industrial economy operations for some provinces and cities in China in the first half of this year.

Mr. Wang stressed that the rapid growth in raw material prices has exerted a negative impact on downstream industries and on small and medium-sized enterprises. Accordingly, he urged market players, including steelmakers, raw material suppliers and others, to pay attention to the rapid rises in raw material prices.